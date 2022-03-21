The Clasico Rosarino match between Newell's Old Boys and Rosario Central had a delayed start after fans threw grenades on the pitch at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito stadium. According to a video shared by Newell's Old Boys on Twitter, one of the grenades exploded.

Watch Video:

The moment a grenade was thrown onto the pitch prior to the Clásico Rosarino. #Newells pic.twitter.com/hFwckz6cq6 — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) March 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)