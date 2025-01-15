Nottingham Forest took the lead after Chris Wood scored an early goal in the eighth minute. This shocked Liverpool. Nottingham Forest are in a good form. Diogo Jota came up with an equaliser after he scored for Liverpool in the 66th minute. Both teams ended up securing a draw and shared a point each. Arne Slot's Liverpool stay on top with Nottingham Forest in second place in the Premier League 2024-25 standings. Brentford 2–2 Manchester City, Premier League 2024–25: Phil Foden's Brace Goes in Vain As Bees Hold Cityzens to a Thrilling Draw.

Nottm forest vs Liverpool Result

