There is a heartwarming tradition which is followed by Real Betis fans over the years where they throw toys on the pitch for the children during the festive period around Christmas. Real Betis fans continued the same heartfelt gesture during the La Liga 2024-25 match against Rayo Vallecano. Real Betis were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga 2024-25 encounter. Ahead of Christmas 2024, Real Betis ends up in the ninth spot and on the other side Rayo Vallecano is residing at the 12th spot in the La Liga 2024-25 standings. Eduardo Camavinga Becomes Third Youngest Real Madrid Player To Complete 100 La Liga Appearances in 21st Century, Achieves Feat Against Sevilla.

Real Betis Fans Continue Heartwarming Tradition

Christmas is coming to town! 🧸💚



One more year our fans participate in this amazing tradition ☔️🏟️#LaLigaHighlights #RealBetisRayo pic.twitter.com/BPA30yLOB3— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) December 22, 2024

