Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was trolled with funny memes after his side lost the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final to Manchester City in Istanbul. The Belgian forward accidently blocked a goal-bound from his teammate and also later missed a header from close range as Inter Milan went down by just a solitary goal, which Rodri scored. Manchester City went on to clinch a historic treble. Manchester City 1–0 Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Final: Rodri's Strike Helps Cityzens Clinch Maiden UCL Title and Historic Treble.

Inter Milan Dressing Room Scenes

Lukaku in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/TK3DY6qsDe — 𝘽𝙎☔️ (@TheSakaEraa) June 10, 2023

After the Match

megan thee stallion to lukaku after the gamepic.twitter.com/4Jnmodcyt0 — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) June 10, 2023

Romelu Lukaku After the UCL Final

Lukaku joining man city's locker room after tonights performance pic.twitter.com/k9b9UAM8mf — SM ⚡ (@Pieko97) June 10, 2023

'When Inter Needs Him the Most'

Lukaku when Inter needs him the most pic.twitter.com/iDOAKBnaOn — ✰ (@FwJamo) June 10, 2023

Another One

Lukaku going to Man City locker room after the game...pic.twitter.com/BT0UAL2vyw — El Niño 🇮🇳 (@suppandiiii) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)