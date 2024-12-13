Premier League giants Manchester United won an important UEFA Europa League 2024-25 match under the new boss, Ruben Amorin. Although Man Utd has not seen any drastic change in their form since Amorim's arrival, they are looking to turn the tide around slowly and steadily. During the Viktoria Plzen vs Man Utd Europa League 2024-25 match, both teams were pretty even and were also goalless in the first half. But then during the second half, Viktoria Plzen were the first ones to break the deadlock and score. Rasmus Hojlund equalised in the 62nd minute. Hojlund struck again and completed his brace during the dying moments of the UEL match to lead the Red Devils to a win. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Barcelona Beat Borussia Dortmund To Go Second, Arsenal Jumps to Third.

Viktoria Plzen vs Man Utd Europa League Result

