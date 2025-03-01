Luka Doncic, the Slovenian basketball star rocked the NBA world with his passing and shooting flare. Breaking multiple records early in his career, the star is seen as next Face of the league. Los Angeles Lakers traded Luka Doncic before the NBA All-Star game strengthening its offensive gameplay. Doncic is yet to win a title, but single handedly led the Mavs to the Finals. Born on February 28, Luka Doncic turns 26 today. Fans wish him on his big day. ‘Luka, Be Fu**ing Self, Fit the Fu**ing Out’: LeBron James Encourages Luka Doncic in Team Huddle During Lakers vs Jazz NBA 2024-25 Regular Season Game, Video Goes Viral.

Happy Birthday Don

Happy 26th birthday to the Don, Luka Dončić From us, thank you for some of the best memories and for helping our page grow We will always be Luka fans pic.twitter.com/mdIJXRMB0F — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) February 28, 2025

