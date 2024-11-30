The India men's junior hockey team continued their fine start in the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 with a 16-0 victory over Chinese Taipei. Yogember Rawat opened the scoring for India through a penalty corner in the seventh minute of the match and Dilraj Singh scored four goals in the match (17', 40', 45' and 57th minutes) while Sourabh Anand Kushwaha and Rosan Kujur netted hat-tricks which powered the India men's junior hockey team to this victory by a massive scoreline. Arshdeep Singh scored two goals while Priyobarta Talem, Shardanand Tiwari and Araijeet Singh Hundal scored one goal each. This was India's third consecutive victory in the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024. Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: Araijeet Singh Hundal Scores Match-Winner As India Prevail Over Japan 3–2.

India Beat Chinese Taipei

HATTRICK WIN FOR INDIA IN JR ASIA CUP India defeated Chinese Taipei 16-0 to register the third win in the Junior Asia Cup. The Indian Jr Team is looking unstoppable 💙💙🔥🔥 Next - 1 Dec vs 🇰🇷 8.30 PM pic.twitter.com/wYgucqPctz — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) November 30, 2024

