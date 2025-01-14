India produced another solid performance to defeat Brazil 64-34 in their second match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 14. India were made to defend in this match after they lost the toss against Brazil but they did well to not let the opposition run away with a big lead as they could just 16 points. India also got two dream run points in the first turn. India erased that deficit comfortably in the second turn, obtaining a 20-point lead. The third turn witnessed India gain two more dream run points and they were able to maintain a four-point lead going into the fourth turn. India remained in control in the last turn and eventually won by 30 points. India Women's Team Registers Emphatic 175-18 Victory Over South Korea to Begin Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Campaign in Style.

India Beat Brazil in Kho Kho World Cup 2025

Consecutive victories for #TeamIndia!👏🏻 India secure their 2nd consecutive win at the Kho Kho World Cup, registering a comfortable 64-34 victory over Brazil🇧🇷. Tune in tomorrow to watch India take on Peru at 8.15 pm IST!#KhoKhoWorldCup #TraditionalSport #Sports #IndianSports… pic.twitter.com/5ljxqtQjGl — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) January 14, 2025

