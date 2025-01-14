The Indian women's Kho Kho team got off to a wonderful start in their Kho Kho World Cup 2025 campaign as they beat South Korea 175-18 on January 14. Indian captain Priyanka Ingle won the toss and chose to defend first. The Indian defenders justified that decision, registering two dream runs while South Korea could only manage 10 points. In their attempt to chase, India quickly erased the deficit. The dominant performance continued as Priyanka Ingle and co remained in total control of proceedings with an 84-point lead at the end of the second turn. India gained one more dream run in the third turn. India attained the 100-point mark in the fourth turn and went on to cross the 170-run mark, registering this comprehensive win. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Inaugural Men's and Women's Tournament in India.

India Women Beat South Korea Women in Kho Kho World Cup 2025

