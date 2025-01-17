India stormed into the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 semifinals with an emphatic 100-40 victory over Sri Lanka. Pratik Waikar and co were in superb form, right from the outset as they scored a total of 58 points in the first turn. The Indian defenders did pretty well in the second turn, ensuring Sri Lanka got no more than 18 points. With a massive lead on the board, India continued to attack with a lot of intensity and fire, eliminating the Sri Lankan defenders in quick time. India attained the 100-point mark at the end of the third turn, doing so for the first time in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. In the fourth turn, Sri Lanka managed 22 points, finishing with a total of 40 points. India Women's Kho Kho Team Qualifies for Semifinals of Kho Kho World Cup 2025; Priyanka Ingle and Co Beat Bangladesh 109-16 to Enter Last Four.

India Beat Sri Lanka, Enter Semifinals of Kho Kho World Cup 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)