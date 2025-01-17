India dominated Bangladesh, beating them 106-80 to advance to the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Friday, January 17. India chose to attack and racked up a massive 50 points after the first turn. India then managed two have two dream runs while Brazil just managed eight points in the second turn. Priyanka Ingle and her team continued to dominate proceedings entirely, not allowing Bangladesh any room to stage a fightback at all. India attained the 100-point mark, doing so for the fourth consecutive time at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. At the end of the third turn, the scoreline read 106-80 in India's favour. The fourth turn saw Bangladesh add another eight points but India managed to get three dream runs and storm into the semifinals.

India Women's Team Beats Bangladesh, Enters Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinals

