Bengal Warriors are going strong in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 with two wins and a draw so far. Patna Pirates are not far behind winning both their games in the tournament. The most successful franchise of the competition – Patna Pirates last made it to the finals in season eight and is looking strong this season also. Bengal Warriors will be looking at their star player Maninder Singh to pull off a win. The sole game of the day game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. OTT lovers can watch the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app. PKL 2023: Naveen Kumar Records Super 10 As Dabang Delhi Beat Bengaluru Bulls 38–31

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

