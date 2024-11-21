Social media is a platform that brings the world closer and many athletes, celebrities and influencers also connect with their followers through social media. But a fan pointed out that ‘there is much negativity in real life and same is getting into sports. He mentioned that with so much hate and negativity around the world why does national sports media also use the same views for ‘clickbait’? He also pointed out LeBron James’ podcast with JJ Redick. Replying ‘Amen’ to the post, LeBron James declared that he will be taking a break from social media for a while. Check out both the posts below. Rookie Dalton Knecht Hits Michael Jordan’s Iconic Shrug Hitting Consecutive Four Three-Pointers During Lakers vs Jazz NBA Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Fan Calling Out to Stop ‘Negativity’ and LeBron James' Reply

LeBron James Distances Himself From Social Media

And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2024

