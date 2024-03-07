Boxing fans will be treated with legendary boxer Mike Tyson entering the ring again for a showdown match against Jake Paul in Dallas. The undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles. His last professional fight was in 2005 against Kevin McBride and he fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match in 2020. Tyson will make a return to the ring in a Live Boxing event at AT&T Stadium. The date for the fight has been set for Saturday, July 20. A video shared on Netflix's official accounts on social media announced the clash. Influencer-turned-boxer Paul was seen arriving on a helicopter and jumping off onto a helipad where Tyson was located. The pair were then seen face to face. Indian Professional Boxer Neeraj Goyat To Take On Jake Paul in Mega Card Boxing Event Following Altercation.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul on Netflix

JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON LIVE on Netflix #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/WW6Wi3bKM9 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

Trailer of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Boxing Match

It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)