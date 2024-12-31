Star Chess player Magnus Carlsen dramatically appeared one-minute late during his round 1 game against Michael Bezold at the World Blitz Championship, a 52-year-old German grandmaster. Since Bezold was playing with white pieces, he started the clock and made his first move. Carlsen arrived and made his first move with just one-minute, 49 seconds left on his clock. Yet his defeated Bezold. When quizzed about if he was wearing a pair of jeans, Magnus hilariously replied “Yes, a new one. I got them just for the game today, which is one of the reasons why I was late. But of course it’s my responsibility." Magnus Carlsen Returns to World Blitz Chess Championship 2024 After FIDE Allows Jeans.

Magnus Carlsen Dramatically Wins Despite Arriving One-Minute Late

Magnus Carlsen arrives one minute late for the first round of Blitz, fixes the pieces, and… wins the game! 😎♟️ #RapidBlitz Were the time odds games yesterday the perfect warmup for the World #1? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TnAu1hsIEO — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 30, 2024

