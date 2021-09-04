The Indian para shooters Manish Narwal and Adana Singhraj have made India proud by clinching gold and silver medals respectively in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and the netizens hailed the para shooting contingent for the feat achieved by the para shooters. Deepa Malik, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and others have hailed the two for the kind of bringing up the medal tally for India. Check out the reactions below: Manish Narwal, Singhraj Win Gold and Silver in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final Event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Deepa Malik

Dominating the podium with some fantastic shooting and the Gold and Silver medals are ours! Stupendous shooting by Manish Narwal to win the 🥇 Medal, and Singhraj to win the 🥈 and win his second medal at the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics #Praise4Para@narendramodi @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/KeIoCmOoyn — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) September 4, 2021

VVS Laxman

This is fantastic. #GOLD for 19-year-old Manish Narwal in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final . Also Singhraj Adhana winning his second medal of the #Paralympics winning a Siver. Hats off to our stars. #Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/JYuQ9ZTBkR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 4, 2021

Virender Sehwag

What a wonderful moment to see two Indians winning both the Gold as well as Silver. #Gold for 19 yr old Manish Narwal #Silver for Singhraj Adhana . Make that 15 medals. Brilliant display from Team India at #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/HnH1ey79Bs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2021

What a moment:

Gold and Silver. What a treat. pic.twitter.com/qHIs8rB2of — Niraj Raviya (@NirajRaviya) September 4, 2021

Frame this!

