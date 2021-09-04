The Indian para shooters Manish Narwal and Adana Singhraj have made India proud by clinching gold and silver medals respectively in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and the netizens hailed the para shooting contingent for the feat achieved by the para shooters. Deepa Malik, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and others have hailed the two for the kind of bringing up the medal tally for India. Check out the reactions below: Manish Narwal, Singhraj Win Gold and Silver in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final Event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. 

Deepa Malik

VVS Laxman

Virender Sehwag

What a moment:

Frame this!

