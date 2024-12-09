Known for his abilities with the ball, Mohammed Shami also knows how to use the long handle, which was evident during Bengal's ongoing clash with Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024-25, where the bowler struck a quick-fire 32 of 17 balls. Coming in at number 10, Shami slammed an unbeaten 32, which included three fours, and two sixes, which propelled Bengal's score to 159. Mohammed Shami Sets Up Bengal's Win Over Meghalaya in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024; Gujarat Secure Comfortable Victory Against Sikkim, Baroda Suffer Big Defeat.

Mohammed Shami Shines With The Bat For Bengal

Bengal have set a target of 160 in front of Chandigarh 🎯 Mohd. Shami provides a crucial late surge with 32*(17) Karan Lal top-scored with 33 (25) Jagjit Singh Sandhu was the pick of the Chandigarh bowlers with 4/21#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/u42rkbUfTJ pic.twitter.com/gQ32b5V9LN — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 9, 2024

