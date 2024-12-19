The Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has signed a lifetime contract with sports giants Adidas. There are a lot of players who are sponsored by Adidas across various sports. But there are very few who have signed a lifetime contract with Adidas. Lionel Messi and David Beckham are a couple of examples with whom Adidas have already locked a lifetime deal. Damian Lillard took to his official Instagram handle where he shared an Instagram story mentioning that Lilliard has now signed a lifetime contract with Adidas. NBA’s 'Commitment To Constant Innovation' In Covid Chaos Led To The Birth Of In-Season Tournament.

Damian Lillard Signs Lifetime Contract With Adidas

