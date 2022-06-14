After bagging the historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2022, India’s Javelin Throw star Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action. Neeraj Chopra returns to action with Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Finland. The Paavo Nurmi Games is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2022. The Javelin Throw event at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will begin around 09:30 PM IST onwards on Tuesday, June 14. Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw competition at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD in India. Viacom18’s OTT Voot will provide the live streaming online of the sports event.

Witness @Neeraj_chopra1 & the rest of the 🌎's finest in the Paavo Nurmi Games. Tune in to #Sports18 1 / 1 HD, today, at 9:30 PM, to get all the LIVE coverage from the @ContiTourGold 📺📲#HeroesHaveANewHome pic.twitter.com/kYt1XFYqkG — Sports18 (@Sports18) June 14, 2022

