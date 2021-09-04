Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was highly embarrassed during an interview when art historian Rajeev Sethi asked him about balancing his training and sex life. All that Neeraj could say was, "Aapke question se mera mann bhar gaya." The video of the incident is making rounds on social media. Check it out below:

If you thought Malishka was Cringe WATCH Rajeev Sethi go a STEP FURTHER 😡 He asked Neeraj Chopra : "How Do you Balance your Sеx Life with your training??" Disgusted Neeraj replied "Aapke question se mera mann bhar gaya" #NeerajChopra #RajeevSethi pic.twitter.com/qwVd7hAot4 — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 3, 2021

