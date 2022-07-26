Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 for picking up an injury in recent World Athletics Championship 2022. The athlete was set to compete in CWG 2022 Javelin Throw event but now have to pull himself out of the contest. Fans have shown disappointment over the star athlete's injury.

See Reactions-

big breaking -Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games The Olympian will not take part in the event after concerns for fitness arising out of an injury in the World Championships#CWG2022 #CWG #NeerajChopra #NeerajChopraWinsSilver — Sujit Gupta (@sujitnewslive) July 26, 2022

Disappointed Fan Reacts

Neeraj Chopra ruled out of the Commonwealth Games 💔 One medal gone 😔 Get well soon Sir #NeerajChopra🇮🇳#CommonwealthGames2022 — Gambhir 🛐 (@KarnTweets97) July 26, 2022

Big Set-Back for India

Big set-back for India. Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham due to an injury. The reigning Olympic, CWG and Asian Games champion in the javelin won't be defending his title in Birmingham. #NeerajChopra#CWG2022#Indiaatcwgpic.twitter.com/XNMMPj4uOM — Avinash Kr Atish (@AtishAvinash) July 26, 2022

Big Blow for India

Big blow for India, Neeraj Chopra ruled out from Commonwealth Games 2022. #NeerajChopra#CWG2022 — Vikash Gaur (@thevikashgaur) July 26, 2022

