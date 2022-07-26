Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 for picking up an injury in recent World Athletics Championship 2022. The athlete was set to compete in CWG 2022 Javelin Throw event but now have to pull himself out of the contest. Fans have shown disappointment over the star athlete's injury.

