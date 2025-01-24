In an extremely rare moment, former India captain MS Dhoni, who is known to stay away from mobile or social media was seen using a phone during his net session ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. In the viral clip, Dhoni could be seen checking his mobile after taking a break from practice. The former India captain will be seen playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL after the former franchise skipper was retained as an uncapped player ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. MS Dhoni Visits Deori Maa Temple In Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral.

Super RARE Moment MS Dhoni Using Mobile

Rare video of MS Dhoni using Mobile that too in the net session 😁❤️#MSDhoni #IPl2025 pic.twitter.com/0IgzQi2QZz — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhonii) January 24, 2025

