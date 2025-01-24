In an unfortunate way to bid adieu, 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic retired from the semifinal of the 2025 edition after an injury forced the star tennis player to leave the match against Alexander Zverev. Djokovic battled hard in the first set, which Zverev won 7-6, which lasted 1 hour and 21 minutes. This walkover victory means Zverev will face the winner of defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton. Aryna Sabalenka To Take On Madison Keys in Title Clash at Australian Open 2025.

Alexander Zverev Heads Into Australian Open 2025 Final

