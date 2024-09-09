Jannik Sinner dedicated his US Open 2024 title win to his aunt, who is not in the best of health. The 23-year-old scripted history, becoming the first Italian man to win the US Open title when he defeated Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to win the year's last Grand Slam. After the match, Sinner spoke about dedicating this title to his aunt who is 'really not feeling well.' He added, "I don't know how much I still have her in my life. It's so nice I can share positive moments still with her." US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Taylor Fritz in Men’s Final Weeks After Doping Exoneration.

Jannik Sinner Dedicates US Open 2024 Title Win to Ailing Aunt

Jannik Sinner dedicates his US Open title to his aunt ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/E2YTjGSRUf — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

