Rafael Nadal entered the French Open 2022 final but not in a way he would have liked to. The Spaniard, who was enjoying a very competitive game against Zverev, made it to the summit clash after the German sustained a horror ankle injury, resulting in a walkover win for the tennis great. Zverev later was seen on crutches as he waved to the fans at the court.

