Roger Federer got what he had wished. In his final professional appearance in tennis, the Swiss would partner his friend and longtime rival Rafael Nadal with the duo set to compete in men's doubles at the Laver Cup 2022. The Federer-Nadal duo, representing Team Europe, would be up against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, who would play for Team World.

Roger Federer Teams up With Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup 2022:

The line-up is set for Day 1 of #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/HnulRs01KX — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022

