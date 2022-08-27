Retirement looms for Tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams and the sisters are likely to team up for the final time during the upcoming US Open 2022 in the women's doubles event. The two have won 14 Grand Slams together They have won the US Open doubles titles in 1999 and 2009.

Serena and Venus Williams, 14 time grand slam champions, will be playing doubles for likely the final time at the US Open this year. Huge. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) August 27, 2022

