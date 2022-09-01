Tennis legend Serena Williams clinched a second round victory at US Open 2022 today, September 1. The USA star beat second-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-4, 2-6, 6-2 in a nail-biting contest at the Grand Slam Event. Williams earlier announced that she will retire after this major tournament and it looks like she wants to end her career by winning the year's last major title.

Check the Tweet about Serena's Win:

