The Australian Open 2025, the year's first Grand Slam gets underway with some blockbuster clashes in store for fans. The first round of matches, on January 12, will see the likes of Casper Ruud, Alex Zverev and India's Sumit Nagal in action in the men's singles category. In women's singles, Aryna Sabalenka will be in action against Sloane Stephens. Qinwen Zheng, who won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, will also kickstart her campaign when she takes on Anca Todoni at the Rod Laver Arena. Australian Open 2025: Four Key Stories Headlining the First Grand Slam of the Year.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 12

