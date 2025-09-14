In one of the biggest boxing bouts in recent years, Terence Crawford ended up beating Canelo Alvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight world champion. Crawford scored a career-defining win, a unanimous decision (116-112 115-113 115-113 ) win over Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, to become the first man in boxing history to become a three-weight undisputed champion, cementing his name in the annals of the sport. Over his 17-year career, Terence 'Bud' Crawford has won undisputed Super-Lightweight, undisputed Welterweight, and undisputed Super-Middleweight championship belts, with a stellar professional boxing record of 41-0, with 31 KO wins. Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Confirmed! Boxing Legends Agree to Blockbuster Exhibition Fight in Spring 2026

Terence Crawford Is the Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion

TERENCE CRAWFORD IS THE UNDISPUTED SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION AFTER 12 ROUNDS WITH CANELO ÁLVAREZ #CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/SItIuhXRRu — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2025

