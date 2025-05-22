Elon Musk-run xAI shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on May 21, 2025, and announced an update for developers. The post revealed that the xAI API has become "a lot smarter" with the introduction of a new feature called Live Search. The feature now allows Grok, xAI's AI model, to search through real-time data from X, the internet, trending news, and more. The update is expected to improve how developers use data in their applications. The Live Search API is currently free during its beta phase, which will run till June 5, 2025. xAI recommended to create a new API key to use Live Search during the beta period. Google Beam: New AI-First 3D Video Communication Platform Unveiled at Google IO 2025 With Real-Time Transformation From 2D to 3D (Watch Video).

xAI API Update

Attention devs: the xAI API just got A LOT smarter. With Live Search, Grok can now search through realtime data from 𝕏, the internet 🌐, trending news, and more. The Live Search API is now FREE in beta for a limited time. Start building here: https://t.co/Yfmhe49Yh4 pic.twitter.com/RKlpueA19a — xAI (@xai) May 21, 2025

