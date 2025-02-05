Apple has reportedly started mass production of its next-generation semiconductor chip, the "M5." As per a report of etnews, the packaging process for the M5 chip began last month. The initial run is said to focus on the standard M5 model. It might be segmented in M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra variants. It is also expected that the M5 chip will first be introduced in the upcoming iPad Pro. The Apple M5 chip is said to be made by using TSMC’s N3P process. Apple Invites: Tech Giant Introduces New App for iPhone Users To Create Custom Invitations for Any Occasion.

Apple Reportedly Begins Mass Production of M5 Semiconductor Chip

Breaking News: Apple has reportedly begun mass production of its next-generation semiconductor chip, the “M5.” South Korean media, citing anonymous sources, revealed that Apple started M5 packaging last month. The initial production run is said to feature the standard M5… — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) February 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)