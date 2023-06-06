Apple has finally launched the long awaited and highly speculated Apple Vision Pro at the WWDC23 by the company's CEO Tim Cook. However, it is not just a AR/VR headset for games, but has been introduced as a spatial computing system, that the company says is the most magical computer ever for work, play, content viewing, staying connected and unlimited more things. The Apple Vision Pro can be controlled with your hands, gestures and voice and offers innumerable incredible features.

Apple Vision Pro Launched At The WWDC23:

VisionPro when viewing virtual content vs when viewing the real world #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/uNRom1RU4l — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 5, 2023

Apple Vision Pro - Immersive Experience For Every Content:

Watching movies on Vision Pro will be insane! #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/JYs3tmtA0U — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 5, 2023

