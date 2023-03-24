New Delhi, March 24 : Asus is all braced up to launch its latest gaming phones – the ROG Phone 7 series. The Asus ROG Phone 7 series has been officially announced to be introduced at an event on April 13. As per the reports, the new ROG Phone 7 will sport a 6.8-inch FHD+ 165 Hz AMOLED display and a large 6,000 mAh battery with 65W charging support among others. Samsung Galaxy M54 Smartphone Quietly Launches With a 108 MP Camera and 6,000mAh Large Battery; Find Other Key Details Here.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Coming On April 13 :

Stay tuned for the new legend. ROG Phone 7 is coming on the 13th of April. Tune in to our channels for more updates.#ROGPhone7 #RuleThemAll #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/N1YJltSnx0 — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) March 23, 2023

