Barack Obama, the 44th US President, hinted that AI may cause mass employment worldwide as it has already started coding 60-70% better than programmers. The former US President said, "To some degree, it's an extension of this long trend towards automation..." Obama said that artificial intelligence already started performing a high level of intellectual work. He said that AI coding could affect highly skilled programmers with high salaries, and it may duplicate it across other professions. Barack Obama said that factory as well as blue-collar workers must find alternate jobs to earn enough income to feed their families. Mechanize: Tamay Besiroglu, Founder of Epoch, Starts New Company To Fully Automate Work and Economy Amid Threat of AI Taking Away Millions of Jobs.

AI To Cause Mass Employment, Hinted Former US President Barack Obama

Barack Obama says AI isn't just disrupting coders -- it’s disrupting meaning “Already, AI can code better than 60–70% of programmers. A lot of that work is going to go away.” When high-skill work is automated, it's not just the experts who need to adapt. Where does purpose come… pic.twitter.com/fxWWMIdoLV — vitrupo (@vitrupo) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)