Bitcoin price has again rose to USD 99,000 amid the fluctuations. After reaching a record high price of USD 1,07,000, the cryptocurrency fell down below USD 93,000 mark. The Bitcoin value significantly increased after the win of President-elect Donald Trump. However, it fluctuated due to various factors but mostly due to market sentiment. This could mean that Bitcoin price may rise again beyond USD 1,00,000 mark or just fall down again. Crypto Mogul Do Kwon’s Appeal Rejected by Montenegro’s Constitutional Court Over Verdict on His Extradition, Will Face Trial.

Bitcoin Price Rose Again to USD 99,000

BITCOIN JUST HIT $99,000 🚀 BEARS ARE GETTING LIQUIDATED. GET READY FOR MEGA ALTSEASON pic.twitter.com/gYL4h83urG — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) December 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)