Bitcoin price today, on June 9, 2025, opened at USD 1,05,549.42 at 8:49 AM IST and later jumped to USD 1,06,112.15 by 2:52 PM IST. The rise in cryptocurrency shows signs of a slight upward trend. The current BTC price is still trading below its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was recorded on May 23, 2025. Market experts believe this is only a short-term dip and that Bitcoin will recover in the coming weeks. The upward shift of Bitcoin price today is a positive sign for traders and long-term holders. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says India Embraces Cashless Revolution in Last 11 Years With UPI-Led Digital Push.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 9, 2025

