Bitcoin price recently touched an all-time high of USD 1,11,000 mark; however, it quickly fell with no signs of going up. The BTC price as of 11:37 AM IST is USD 1,09,691, the same as the mark previously achieved in January 2025. Yesterday, the cryptocurrency fell to USD 1,07,000 after breaking a record this last week. Experts predict that the Bitcoin price may increase and likely reach USD 1,20,000 this year. Trump Tariffs on Semiconductors: Intel, Qualcomm, Micron and Texas Instruments Seek Exemption From Tariffs on Chips From Trump Administration, Says Report.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Today Touched USD 1,09,000, Previous High

