Bitcoin price has been fluctuating since it reached an all-time high of USD 1,11,000. The BTC price today, as of 11:59 AM IST, is USD 1,08,792, and it is struggling to get the highest mark for a few days. The cryptocurrency was valued at USD 68,000 to 70,000 in 2024, and in comparison, it rose significantly higher in 2025. It is predicted by experts that the BTC price would touch USD 1,20,000 and even go higher. iPhone Exports From India: Apple’s Shipments of India-Made iPhones to US Surged 76% to 3 Million Units in April, Says Omdia Report.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Hits USD 1,08,000, May Rise in the Future

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)