California State University (CSU) has announced an initiative to become the first and largest AI-powered university system in the nation. CSU collaborates with some of the world’s leading tech companies like Adobe, Alphabet (Google), Intel, AWS, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, LinkedIn, OpenAI, Instructure and the Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Through the partnership, CSU aims to transform higher education by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT across its 23 universities, which will benefit over 4,60,000 students and 63,000 faculty and staff. Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Discusses AI Roadmap With Indian Startup Founders and Investors During India Visit.

CSU Partners With Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, NVIDIA and More To Become Nation’s 1st AI-Powered University

