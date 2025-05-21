Sam Altman shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on May 20, 2025, and highlighted a rise in ChatGPT usage. According to Altman, the number of daily active users of ChatGPT has grown more than four times over the past year. Even more impressive, the number of messages sent per day has increased by a much larger margin. It shows how quickly people are adopting the AI tool in their everyday tasks. Altman even praised the engineering team for their efforts in improving the service. He said, “The engineering team has greatly increased reliability and is now making real progress on speed. Significant scale to be doing this at; great work!” OpenAI Codex: Cloud-Based Software Engineering Agent Now Available in ChatGPT iOS App; Know How To Use It.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says ChatGPT Daily Active Users Increases 4 Times Over Last Year

chatgpt daily active users have increased >4x over the last year. messages/day by much more than that. at the same time, the engineering team has greatly increased reliability and is now making real progress on speed. significant scale to be doing this at; great work! — Sam Altman (@sama) May 20, 2025

