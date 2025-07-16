Is ChatGPT down for some of its users? ChatGPT and other OpenAI services like Sora reportedly faced a major outage on July 16, 2025. As per Downdetector, the ChatGPT outage report started at around 6:10 AM IST and peaked at around 7:52 AM IST. Several ChatGPT users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their experiences on alleged ChatGPT disruption. One user posted, “Is ChatGPT down right now or am I the only one seeing this response to any prompt I give it?” Another user wrote, “When ChatGPT is down and now you have to solve your own problem.” The OpenAI status page also acknowledged the issue, showing “elevated error rates on ChatGPT record mode, Sora and Codex.” Grok Major Improvement Coming: Elon Musk Hints xAI Team Working on V7 Foundational Model With Much Better Image and Video Understanding, Hints at Next ‘Grok 4.20’ AI Model.

Everyone running to X to see if ChatGPT is down. pic.twitter.com/9DX2fXliL6 — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) July 16, 2025

When ChatGPT is down and now you have to solve your own problem 😩 pic.twitter.com/ik1nQsfrOG — Syd✨ (@sydneyrosex96) July 16, 2025

Is ChatGPT down for anyone? pic.twitter.com/GUCXHqKAI6 — Brayden May (@brayd3nmay) July 16, 2025

is chatgpt down for anyone else? im currently arguing with a stranger online and need it to win badly. — one1 (@one1wonm) July 16, 2025

is chatgpt down right now or am i the only one seeing this response to any prompt i give it to it? pic.twitter.com/PQJK2uX1Xe — 𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒏 (@hi__hassan) July 16, 2025

ChatGPT is currently down for thousands of users pic.twitter.com/cy4FncdQQh — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 16, 2025

OpenAI ChatGPT Issue (Photo Credits OpenAI Status Page)

