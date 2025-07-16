Elon Musk's xAI recently launched Grok 4 with advanced reasoning, the ability to answer complex subjects and various other improvements over Grok 3. The image and video generation capabilities will be launched soon, as hinted by Elon Musk. The tech billionaire said that the next AI model would be Grok 4.20. He said, "Grok 4.20 is inevitable" as a response to an X user who asked whether Grok 4.2 or Grok 4.5 was to be announced. Elon Musk posted on July 14, 2025, that xAI would take a big jump in capabilities once the team finished its V7 foundational model. He said Grok 4 was V6. The upcoming Grok model would offer "much better image/video understanding and our video gen model" Grok 4 in Demand: Elon Musk’s xAI Says It Increased Limits for Its New AI Model After Overwhelming Demand Through API.

Grok 4.20 Is Inevitable, Said Elon Musk on X

Grok 4.20 is inevitable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2025

xAI Working on V7 Foundational Model, Said Elon Musk on X

Big jump in capability when we finish training our V7 foundation model (Grok 4 is V6), which has much better image/video understanding and our video gen model — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2025

