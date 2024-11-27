Apple's iOS included enhanced AI capabilities with ChatGPT integration and Apple Intelligence. Currently, ChatGPT for ioS received an Apple Shortcuts integration, which would allow the users to create shortcuts to quickly open the "SearchGPT" feature of the OpenAI chatbot: the SearchGPT option, which was recently improved, claims to offer users the best web search experience. Apple's upcoming iOS 18.2 is expected to include ChatGPT integration with Siri, which will help Apple device owners improve interactions with artificial intelligence and Siri assistants. Spotify Outage: Swedish Music Streaming Platform Takes Down All Modded, Unauthorised APKs From Internet by Changing API, Action Results in Errors.

ChatGPT for iOS Gained New Shortcut for SearchGPT

ChatGPT for iOS gains new shortcut for SearchGPT ChatGPT for iOS now has a new Apple Shortcuts integration, allowing users to create shortcuts to open SearchGPT. SearchGPT is a search engine developed by OpenAI that uses artificial intelligence to find and combine the best… pic.twitter.com/ndcZSebKv2 — Apple Club (@applesclubs) November 27, 2024

