Spotify reportedly removed all its APKs and Mods from the internet. The Swedish music streaming platform took this action as it offers free service to the customers. Due to this, many customers who were using the modded or premium APK versions of the platform suffered massive Spotify outages. The platform took down these unauthorised apps or modded versions, resulting in users facing errors and losing access to music. Spotify implemented API changes that restricted users' access to services and allowed them only to access the free version. Google Gemini Spotify Extension Rolling Out for Android Users; Know How To Connect and Use It.

Spotify Modded or Unauthorised Premium APKs Terminated from Internet

