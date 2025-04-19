Sam Altman reacted to a user's post on how ChatGPT saved his life. Flavio Adamo said that he felt "stronger" pain after he woke up ignoring it. He said he was calm but typed the symptoms into ChatGPT out of curiosity. The OpenAI's AI chatbot responded, "Go to the Hospital. NOW." He said he listened to the dramatic response as his pain got worse and rushed to a doctor. According to him, the doctor said if he arrived 30 minutes later, he would have lost an organ. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, "really happy to hear!" Flavio Adamo thanked Sam Altman for his response. 'Grok Has the Fastest Rate of Improvement of Any AI', Says Elon Musk As xAI Launches Developer API for Grok 3 Mini at Affordable Rate.

ChatGPT Saved Life of Flavio Adamo Amid Growing Pain

really happy to hear! — Sam Altman (@sama) April 18, 2025

