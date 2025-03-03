Trae, an adaptive AI Integrated Development Environment (IDE) platform, has announced an update on March 3, 2025. The company now integrates the DeepSeek R1 model in its platform. Developed by the Chinese AI company DeepSeek, the R1 model is based on DeepSeek-V3 and focuses on advanced reasoning tasks. The integration will allow Trae users to enhance their coding experience with reasoning capabilities. To access DeepSeek R1, users can update Trae to the latest version. Realme Ultra With Interchangeable-Lens Concept Showcased at MWC 2025 (Watch Video).

DeepSeek R1 Is Available on Trae

DeepSeek R1 is available on Trae. You can try DeepSeek R1 by updating Trae to the latest version. Enjoy building. #trae #build_on_trae #DeepSeek #DeepSeekR1 pic.twitter.com/6GhfUDcza6 — Trae (@Trae_ai) March 3, 2025

