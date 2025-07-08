Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G smartphones will be launched today in India. Reports suggest that the Ai+ Pulse could feature a Unisoc T7250 processor, while the Ai+ Nova 5G might be equipped with the Unisoc T8200 chipset. The devices will come with multiple colour options and will run on NxtQuantum OS. The smartphones are expected to start at around INR 5,000 and will feature a 50MP camera and a 5,000mAh battery in both models. Earlier, the company teased the smartphones and said, "Ai+ Smartphone, truly India’s own. No spying, No hidden apps. 100% privacy." The launch event for Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G will be live-streamed on AiPlus’ official YouTube channel. The price, specifications, and features of both smartphones will be revealed during the event. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5 and OnePlus Buds 4 Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Ai+ Pulse, Ai+ Nova 5G To Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)