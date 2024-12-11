The world's first AI software engineer, Devin, from Cognition Labs, is generally rolled out for users. Azure is accessible via the Azure marketplace power Devin AI software engineer. Devin is an artificial intelligence system that claims to understand human emotions and respond to users. This AI system uses NLP (Natural Language Processing) and ML (Machine Learning) algorithms to identify human behaviour and speech patterns. Devin can understand different codes, help users fix errors, and help them with what they want to make. ‘Real AI Revolution Has Not Yet Arrived’: Meta AI Chief Yann LeCun Says Government Regulations May Hinder Innovation.

Devin AI Software Engineer Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Devin, the AI software engineer from @cognition_labs, is now generally available, powered by @Azure. Azure customers can access Devin today on the Azure marketplace: https://t.co/9cGFBRjv2T — Microsoft Developer (@msdev) December 10, 2024

