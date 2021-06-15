Google has announced the winner for the annual Doodle for Google competition in the United States. Milo Golding has won the contest with his Doodle titled "Finding Hope." The search engine giant awarded him a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology award for his school.

About Google Doodle Finding Hope:

The doodle features a kid kneeling in the act to hand a younger child a balloon. Two kids can be seen in the background, one spreading his arms while facing the screen back, while the other is looking above wall the Google logo is set against.

Golding said that his doodle symbolises the strength of having hope, a lesson he learnt from his late father. "I am strong because I have hope. I once asked my father how he overcame obstacles and became who he wanted to be," he said. "He replied, 'Hope, hope keeps me strong.'"

